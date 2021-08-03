Imprisoned for struggling 70-year-old man in old people’s home

The case of a 31-year-old foreign national who struggled an old man dragging him from his jacket in an old people’s home finally ended yesterday, after almost four years.

The Limassol district Court sentenced the woman from Sri Lanka to eight months in prison finding her guilty of causing death due to a dangerous. She also received an additional two months for illegal employment and two months for staying in the Republic illegally.

The owner of the old people’s home was also sentenced to imprisonment with a three-year suspension and her company received a fine of 2,500 euros for illegal employment.

According to the facts, the man fell to the ground due to his many medical problems. Due to the fact that he was fat, the woman decided to drag him to bed and as a result she struggled him. She gave him oxygen to help him but he was already dead.

The woman was employed illegally taking care of old people at night.