NewsLocalImpressive photos from NIKITIS-DEMETRA 2021 exercise

Impressive photos from NIKITIS-DEMETRA 2021 exercise

Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides watched the final phase of the Tactical Exercise NIKITIS-DIMITRA 2021, in which the whole staff of the National Guard participated.

In a speech at the end of the final phase, the Minister pointed out that the objective of the exercise is to maintain and increase the operational capabilities of the personnel by practicing scenarios that simulate real conditions.

He congratulated all participants and noted that “our fatherland is going through crucial times,” due to the “provocative actions of Turkey and the dangerous atmosphere created by the aggressive statements and its whole behavior both against Cyprus and against Greece.”

By gavriella
Previous articleHealthy & delicious bites at Deliyard, Nicosia
Next articleFormer candidate lawmaker denies rape of woman

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros