Impressive photos from NIKITIS-DEMETRA 2021 exercise

Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides watched the final phase of the Tactical Exercise NIKITIS-DIMITRA 2021, in which the whole staff of the National Guard participated.

In a speech at the end of the final phase, the Minister pointed out that the objective of the exercise is to maintain and increase the operational capabilities of the personnel by practicing scenarios that simulate real conditions.

He congratulated all participants and noted that “our fatherland is going through crucial times,” due to the “provocative actions of Turkey and the dangerous atmosphere created by the aggressive statements and its whole behavior both against Cyprus and against Greece.”