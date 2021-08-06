Important development about old Larnaca Hospital

NewsLocalImportant development about old Larnaca Hospital

An important development arose regarding the agreement between the Larnaca Municipality and the Government regarding giving the old Larnaca Hospital to the Municipality to turn it into Larnaca’s Town Hall.

Specifically, the Legal Service has recently completed the relevant checks regarding the ownership status of the buildings and the pieces of land where the Town Hall will be.

The Legal Service noted that the agreement must be cancelled since the government is risking granting property that does not belong to it.

However, the Legal Service proposed the signing of a new agreement on the issue, in line with the outcome of its recent checks.

The whole project is expected to cost around 6 million euros and will house all services of the municipality in one area.

By gavriella
