Important dates announced for new school year

The school year 2021-22 for Primary Education will commence on September 6 for teachers and September 13 for students, whereas for Secondary Education the return dates will be September 1 for teachers and September 7 for students.

The first semester for Gymnasium students will begin on September 7 and finish January 13, whereas the second semester will begin on January 17 and finish on May 13.

Exam period for Gymnasium students will be held from June 2 until June 14.

For first semester Lyceum and Technical School students lessons will commence on September 7 and finish on January 13, whereas exams will be held from January 17 until January 28.

For second semester Lyceum and Technical School students lessons will begin on January 31 and finish on May 13, whereas exams will be held from May 23 until June 24.