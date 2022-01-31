NewsLocalImplementation of i-justice in Cyprus as of Tuesday, February 1

Implementation of i-justice in Cyprus as of Tuesday, February 1

I Justice
I Justice

New court cases in Cyprus will be filed electronically instead of in physical form as of Tuesday, February 1.

This applies to all courts, except the International Administrative Protection Court and courts exercising criminal jurisdiction, including the criminal court, military court and the supreme court.

An official announcement explained that cases which were registered electronically on or before December 31, 2021, in which a document was subsequently registered in physical form, can continue either in physical form or, preferably, electronically.

It added cases which were or will be registered in physical form by January 31, 2022, will continue only in that form.

Digitisation is part of a raft of bills submitted by the state in an effort to reform the island’s notoriously slow justice system.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEuropean Peace Plan for Cyprus to get out of current absolute deadlock 

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros