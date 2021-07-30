Immunity of the population expected at the end of August

The vaccination program of Cyprus continues at a quick place, since so far 970,000 vaccinations against Covid-19 have been made. It seems that there are several citizens who choose the walk-in service since more than 8,000 vaccinations have been made since the day the program was launched.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Christina Yiannaki yesterday visited the “Walk In” centre that started operating at the Cyprus University of Technology in Limassol where students went ahead and had their vaccinations.

She said that the Health Ministry believes that by the end of August, the targets set for immunity of the population will be reached, something very important for Cyprus, as she noted.

Yiannaki said that 73% of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine and 64% with both doses. Overall, a total of 970,000 vaccinations have taken place, which is more than 73%.

Mass vaccination, she added, is a weapon against the pandemic and urged the people to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and protect public health.

She thanked the rector of TEPAK, noting that this ‘opening day’ is very important for students that need to be vaccinated and enter the school year without cases.