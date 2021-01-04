News Local Imminent total lockdown looms over Cyprus, final decisions on Thursday

Imminent total lockdown looms over Cyprus, final decisions on Thursday

As an imminent total lockdown looms over Cyprus the next steps to be taken in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus should be announced on Thursday.

The team of health experts advising the government on covid-19 are meeting on Tuesday to review the island’s alarming epidemiological state of play.

And Thursday is when the Council of Ministers are set to meet to take final decisions on what measures should apply after January 10 when existing ones expire.

“Crucial decisions will be taken over the next 48 hours, before cabinet meets on Thursday the ministers of health, of finance and of education will hold separate talks on what to do,” insiders told Philenews.

“The strain on the economy from a new total lockdown will be hard but the already over-burdened health system is on the brink of collapse At the same time, parents are all wrapped up over the imminent opening of schools following the Christmas break,” one also said.

Adding salt to the wound is the new variant of coronavirus identified in the UK which has been found in Cyprus as well.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said that after tests on people from the UK were completed the new variant has been found in Cyprus as well.

And it is linked to an increased viral load, quicker spread and higher transmission rate.

It is thought to be at least partially behind the current surge in numbers seen around Europe and the higher level of hospitalisations.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePelosi re-elected as U.S. House speaker amid political uncertainty
Next articleRoad tax can be renewed from Thursday, January 7

Top Stories

World

Greek PM to reshuffle cabinet to make it more efficient

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the conservative government. His...
Read more
World

World stock markets kick off 2021 at record highs

Annie Charalambous -
World stock markets hit record highs on Monday, the first trading day of the new year, as investors hoped the rollout of vaccines would...
Read more
Local

Police hand out 123 fines all across Cyprus for covid violations

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out 123 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to prevent the coronavirus spread. The Force...
Read more
Local

Agriculture Ministry offers ‘Green Harvest’ in grapevines incentive

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Agriculture has offered the ‘Green Harvest' in grapevines incentive with a budget of €1.6 million in a bid to boost the...
Read more
Local

Geroskipou teenager lucky enough to escape fire in his home

Annie Charalambous -
A 15-year-old boy almost got burnt from a fire which started in his Geroskipou home on Sunday afternoon while he was all alone, police...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police hand out 123 fines all across Cyprus for covid violations

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out 123 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to prevent the coronavirus spread. The Force...
Read more
Local

Agriculture Ministry offers ‘Green Harvest’ in grapevines incentive

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Agriculture has offered the ‘Green Harvest' in grapevines incentive with a budget of €1.6 million in a bid to boost the...
Read more
Local

Geroskipou teenager lucky enough to escape fire in his home

Annie Charalambous -
A 15-year-old boy almost got burnt from a fire which started in his Geroskipou home on Sunday afternoon while he was all alone, police...
Read more
Local

Changes in the way mail can be sent overseas as of January 1

Annie Charalambous -
Important changes came in effect as of January 1 on the way mail can be sent overseas, Cyprus Post has announced. The changes are the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros