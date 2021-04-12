Imminent personnel shuffle at Central Bank of Cyprus

A personnel shuffle is imminent at the Central Bank of Cyprus to ensure a better and more effective organisation structure, according to a circular by Governor Constantinos Herodotou released on Friday.

The Governor’s message was that among his priorities since the moment his term began was the effective organisation and staffing of the Bank, Philenews also reported on Monday.

“To this end, the revision of the organizational chart has been updated and completed in line with current challenges facing the Bank as well as the European institutional framework,” the circular said.

“The filling of senior management and assistant management positions which have remained vacant for a number of years has now take place and the aim is to define the heads of departments/services and to define a policy that regulates the employment of employees with an indefinite and fixed-term contract,” it added.

Herodotou also pointed out that the last promotions had taken place in 2011, and since then a large number of staff retired and their positions needed to be filled.

The CBC Personnel Committee proceeded with all legal procedures behind the filling in of the vacancies at its April 5-6 meeting.

Those promoted will be called upon to assume upgraded duties and responsibilities and possibly move to other departments/services depending on the needs of the Bank.