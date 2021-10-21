Imminent outright ban of all disposable thin plastic bags in Cyprus

New regulations banning all disposable thin plastic carrier bags at points of sale to protect the environment from plastic waste will enter into force imminently, according to Philenews.

The House Environment Committee on Wednesday reviewed a final draft to amended regulations submitted by the Department of the Environment.

And MPs said the draft bill is ready to be sent for approval before the House Plenum but they will give plastic bag manufacturers a short grace period before its enforcement.

Because jobs will be lost, the manufacturers argue, from the inevitable drop in production and turnover figures.

At the same time, Cyprus has seen an 80 per cent reduction in the use of plastic bags at points of sale since charges for the bags were introduced in 2018.

The outright ban regulation will cover all points of sale, including home delivery.