News Local Immediate response group for families to be established

Immediate response group for families to be established

The Council of Minister is thinking of establishing a mechanism that would respond immediately to serious cases of “problematic” families so that we will not face again incidents like the massacre in Ergates village.

The Ad Hoc Committee that the Council of Ministers established after the murder in Ergates met again yesterday, with all Ministries and services submitting their views in writing.

The Justice Ministry suggested the establishment of an immediate response group, in the model of a task force, which will be alert 24-hours per day, seven days a week and will intervene in high-risk families.

There was also a suggestion for the establishment of an archive of all high-risk cases so that all services involved will be aware of what is going on.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolitical decision about opening of Gymnasiums cannot change by Monday
Next articleGovernment spokesman to be vaccinate with AstraZeneca vaccine today

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Supreme Court decides five-year-old boy to go to his father in US

gavriella -
In its final verdict to the appeal of the Cypriot mother, the Supreme Court decided that the five-year-old boy who has been in the...
Read more
Local

Jurisdiction of the police squat for animals

gavriella -
The members of the team that will man the police squat for animals will be specially trained so that they will be able to...
Read more
Local

More than half a million rapid tests from European Commission to Cyprus

gavriella -
The European Commission sent more than half a million rapid tests to the Republic of Cyprus so that the necessary checks against the pandemic...
Read more
Local

Government spokesman to be vaccinate with AstraZeneca vaccine today

gavriella -
According to a relevant announcement, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos will today be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. In his statement, the Director of the Press...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros