Immediate response group for families to be established

The Council of Minister is thinking of establishing a mechanism that would respond immediately to serious cases of “problematic” families so that we will not face again incidents like the massacre in Ergates village.

The Ad Hoc Committee that the Council of Ministers established after the murder in Ergates met again yesterday, with all Ministries and services submitting their views in writing.

The Justice Ministry suggested the establishment of an immediate response group, in the model of a task force, which will be alert 24-hours per day, seven days a week and will intervene in high-risk families.

There was also a suggestion for the establishment of an archive of all high-risk cases so that all services involved will be aware of what is going on.