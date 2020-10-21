Illegalities regarding pedestrian path at Peyia Sea Caves (PHOTOS)

The Environmental Authority asked the Municipality of Peyia to immediately demolish part of the pedestrian path constructed right above the sea caves which are within the Natura 2000 protected area. The sea area is also a birthing spot for the endangered Mediterranean monk seal and the pedestrian road’s construction is a direct violation of European Union environmental directives and laws. At the same time the path is constructed with non-natural materials and specifically concrete and metal pipes, with significant negative and direct effects on the protected area.

In a letter to the Municipality of Peyia, the relevant Authority noted that the demolition must take place in a way so as to protect the rare and protected game and fauna of the area. The Authority also added that an official of the Environmental Department must be present during the demolition.

This is a serious violation by the Republic of Cyprus of EU directives on the protection of nature and wild habitat which provide that any project not directly linked to or necessary for the management of an area which is part of the Natura 2000 network of protected areas should be thoroughly assessed.

(philenews)