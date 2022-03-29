Illegal workers behind bars but employers remain free

According to data secured by O Phileleftheros, the majority of foreigners who are found working illegally end up in prison, while their employers are not punished even though they pay cheaper salaries with no social security and health fund.

From 2016 until today, 1,145 foreigners have been sent to prison for undeclared work while only nine employers who were offering illegal work have been found behind bars.

There is also discrimination regarding sentences since most foreigners are sentenced from 6 to 12 months in prison while their employers who are mainly Cypriots do 1 to three months in prison.