Illegal puppies’ network operates in Cyprus

An illegal puppies’ network has been in operation in Cyprus for years, with the relevant Authorities turning a blind eye. According to accusations, both Greek Cypriots as well as citizens of Balkan countries are involved in this network. They fly over purebred puppies (Maltese, Pomeranian, Toy poodle) from Greece, supposedly for homes and then they sell them it to interested citizens for up 2,000 euros.

People and organizations aware of what is taking place have filed complaints with the Veterinary Services, the Tax Department, the Auditor General’s office with evidence but so far no measures have been taken.

These people take advantage of a hole in the legislation and they transfer a large number of puppies that do not belong to them, selling them to unsuspecting citizens, without even declaring their income.