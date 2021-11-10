Illegal migrants arrive to Paphos from Lebanon

NewsLocalIllegal migrants arrive to Paphos from Lebanon

For the first time ever, illegal migrants have arrived to Cyprus not through border areas but at the port of Kato Paphos. Their boat did no leave from the Turkish shores but from the port of Lebanon and was seen by the Port Police early in the morning sailing near Pissouri. The Coast Guard approached the boat and led it to the part of Kato Paphos.

On the boat were 67 people, 25 men, 13 women and underage children. They all received humanitarian aid and underwent medical tests.

Then they were transferred to a center for migrants until it is decided what will happen with them.

