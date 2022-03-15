Illegal fuel smuggling from non-government controlled areas

The British Base Police referred to fuel smuggling from the non-government-controlled areas through regular operations with commercial heavy vehicles through the crossing points at Strovilia and Pergamos.

According to a relevant announcement, as fuel prices continue to skyrocket, regular checks have proven to be extremely effective in stopping individuals and businesses trying to purchase low-cost fuel from the non-government controlled areas and then bring it into the British Bases and into the Republic of Cyprus.

In recent weeks, British Bases Customs employees had noticed suspicious activity, as commercial heavy goods vehicles were crossing several times a week, with some of them even trying to cross several times per day.

The Customs officers, who have been trained accordingly, managed to detect vehicles modified for smuggling. Using “advanced vehicle search techniques,” they discovered several vehicles using what is described as “adapted fuel tanks” for the purpose of smuggling fuel.