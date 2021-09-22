NewsLocalIllegal constructions all over Cyprus

Illegal constructions all over Cyprus

The government is unable to issue approximately 5,500 ownership titles due to the fact that the establishments’ owners had proceeded with arbitrary actions. Furthermore, 1,000 refugees also demand title deeds at the time when they have trespassed public green areas or state land, built extra rooms or even touched the neighbor’s house.

The above were mentioned by Interior Minister Nikos Nouris to members of the House Refugee Committee.

In reply to a remark that title deeds could be issued and then owners who do not comply could be taken to court, the Minister said that if the owners do not comply now when the title deeds are pending will not do it once the get them.

By gavriella
