News Local Ice cream parlour, restaurants among 10 businesses booked for breaking decree

Ice cream parlour, restaurants among 10 businesses booked for breaking decree

 

 

The managers of 10 businesses including restaurants, an ice cream parlour and a hair dressers salon were booked yesterday for failing to comply with rules and protocols under the quarantine decree aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Police said that together with other departments they had carried out 1,787 checks at various premises in all the towns during the day yesterday as well as last night to monitor compliance with the protective measures.

Violations were found at 10 businesses and their managers were reported,

Police said the businesses were four restaurants in Nicosia, Famagusta and Larnaca, a hair dressers salon in Larnaca, an internet cafe in Paphos and a children’s play area, a fruit shop, a bar and an ice cream parlour in Limassol.

Checks will continue in the interest of public health, police added.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
