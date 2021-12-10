IACOVOU GROUP-68 years of hard work, humility and consistency

InsiderBusinessIACOVOU GROUP-68 years of hard work, humility and consistency

A leader in the construction industry and other sectors, the Iacovou Group of companies was established more than 65 years ago by Yiorgos Iacovou in Larnaca in 1953.

And 68 years later it has evolved into an innovative multi-faceted Group.

The Group is involved in the following range of activities:

-Construction
– Quarrying and Mining
– Concrete and Asphalt Production and Supply
– Importing and supply of heavy machinery and spare parts
– Land development
– Investments-Concessions

Read full report here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/iakovou/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)

By Annie Charalambous
