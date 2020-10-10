News World I should have trusted my instincts earlier, says beaten Tsitsipas

I should have trusted my instincts earlier, says beaten Tsitsipas

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 9, 2020 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Charles Platiau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he regretted not playing his usual instinctive game earlier in his 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 semi-final defeat against world number one Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Friday.

The Greek, seeded fifth at Roland Garros, came back from the brink to force the Serbian into a decider, where a recent injury resurfaced and killed the tired Tsitsipas‘s chances.

The world number six, however, believes he made a “huge mistake” by not being more instinctive early in the match on court Philippe Chatrier.

“I wish I could have figured certain things earlier which, I don’t know, I felt like it was a total demolition, the fact that I tried those things in practice and tried to implement them in the match,” Tsitsipas, who saved a match point in the third set, told a news conference.

“It was something new. I wish I wouldn’t have tried these things and tried to stay to my ordinary and basic way of feeling the ball and also trying to dictate the game.

“I think that was a huge mistake today, that I tried this for two sets in a row, then came back to my old way of doing things.”

That more instinctive approach worked much better for the 22-year-old, who started to convert his break points, turning the tide in spectacular fashion and forcing Djokovic to man the barricades until the Greek ran out of steam.

“He gave me a really difficult time on the court. Unfortunately towards the end of the match an injury that I had during my match in Rome came back,” said Tsitsipas.

“As you saw, it was a good comeback, and I think I played great tennis after that, except the fifth set, which I believe my body was not ready for,” he added.

“Physically I wasn’t really there.”

Tsitsipas was hoping to become the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final and while the defeat would have stung it was a marked improvement from his last semi-final appearance in a major when he was thrashed 6-2 6-4 6-0 by Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open last year.

“Well, if I think back at the Australian Open I was still a kid, and now I’m turning more into an adult,” said Tsitsipas.

“My thinking has changed. I’ve matured. I’ve been through a lot of things. I have grown from the people around me, my relationships, people in general…

“I have, of course, more experience in my pocket than before. I’ve played matches. I’ve experienced different things. I know when something is good or not, and I can, I think, dictate that earlier.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePaphos man arrested for threatening daughter’s friends with a gun
Next articleSunday, October 25, is when clocks go back by one hour

Top Stories

World

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s Far East

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Russia's Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response...
Read more
Local

Sunday, October 25, is when clocks go back by one hour

Annie Charalambous -
On October 25, the last Sunday of the month, clocks will go back by one hour at four in the morning so that winter...
Read more
World

I should have trusted my instincts earlier, says beaten Tsitsipas

Annie Charalambous -
Stefanos Tsitsipas said he regretted not playing his usual instinctive game earlier in his 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 semi-final defeat against world number one Novak...
Read more
Local

Paphos man arrested for threatening daughter’s friends with a gun

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested a 52-year-old tavern owner from Paphos after he threatened with a gun two young men who were eating kebab in their...
Read more
Local

Man in Lakatamia finds stranger dead in his home

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek Cypriot man on Saturday morning found a stranger lying dead in his home in Lakatamia, Nicosia. Police said criminal act is ruled out...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s Far East

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Russia's Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response...
Read more
World

Trump to resume campaigning; second debate cancelled

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Donald Trump will resume in-person campaigning on Saturday after being side-lined by a case of COVID-19, but a debate next week against...
Read more
World

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease fire

Annie Charalambous -
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire, starting from 12:00 on Saturday, to exchange prisoners and bodies of those...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
COVID-19 shattered records for new cases in the U.S. Midwest, while Europe surpassed 100,000 daily cases for the first time after countries including Russia...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros