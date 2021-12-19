Husband admits killing wife to relieve her from pain (update)

His involvement in the death of his wife admitted from hospital a 75-year-old British, permanent resident of Cyprus. His wife was found dead in her home in Tremithousa village. Her husband was found unconscious and was transferred to the Paphos Hospital.

The man said they had agreed with his wife to kill her so that she would no longer suffer from her illness. Then, he was going to commit suicide.



He also admitted that he closed the mouth and nose of his wife, killing her and then he took pills and alcohol to commit suicide. However, the Police found him in time.

A coroner was called on the scene and the post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

The man has been remanded in custody for eight days.