News World Hurricane Hanna batters COVID-hit Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna batters COVID-hit Texas coast

A girl covers her face from strong winds as her family members watch high swells from Hurricane Hanna from a jetty in Galveston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hurricane Hanna battered the south Texas coast with blistering winds and crashing waves into the early hours of Sunday, leaving a large area already badly hit by COVID-19 bracing for torrential downpours and potential flash floods.

Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, and later made a second landfall in Eastern Kennedy County, Texas.

Weakening as it headed west over land, Hanna was a tropical storm by Sunday morning, with its center about 40 miles (65 km) from Mcallen, Texas and about 65 miles (105 km) from Monterrey, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At 0400 CDT (0900 GMT), Hanna’s top sustained winds were around 60 miles per hour (95 kph), it said. It was forecast to further lose steam as it moved across Texas and northeastern Mexico.

The center cancelled storm surge warning it had issued for the Texas coast but said Hanna could dump upward of 18 inches (45 cm) of rain in the area through Monday.

“This rain will produce, life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding,” the NHC said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a Saturday briefing that the storm was especially challenging as it was sweeping through an area of the state that has been the worst hit by the coronavirus.

He issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties in Texas that were in the storm’s path.

The storm was not expected to affect offshore oil and gas production. Energy companies have not evacuated workers or shut down production from their Gulf of Mexico platforms because of Hanna.

The Texas area struck by Hanna has struggled to contain outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Cases along the state’s coast have soared into the tens of thousands.

More than 400 people in Corpus Christi were hospitalized with the illness on Friday, according to city data.

(Reuters)

Pictured: A girl covers her face from strong winds as her family members watch high swells from Hurricane Hanna from a jetty in Galveston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleMoH draws attention to gathering areas following Limassol restaurant cases
Next articleOngoing checks for adherence to Covid decrees; 35 businesses booked

Top Stories

World

Hundreds of firefighters battle central Portugal blaze

Josephine Koumettou -
More than 700 firefighters on Sunday battled a wildfire sweeping across a part of central Portugal, with strong winds complicating efforts to tackle the...
Read more
Local

Ongoing checks for adherence to Covid decrees; 35 businesses booked

Josephine Koumettou -
Police said on Sunday that checks to businesses for adherence to measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 are ongoing despite...
Read more
World

Hurricane Hanna batters COVID-hit Texas coast

Josephine Koumettou -
Hurricane Hanna battered the south Texas coast with blistering winds and crashing waves into the early hours of Sunday, leaving a large area already...
Read more
Local

MoH draws attention to gathering areas following Limassol restaurant cases

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry stressed anew the importance of self-protection measures on Sunday after five employees at the Limassol branch of a restaurant chain tested...
Read more
Economy

Bad loans in Cyprus drop slightly at end of February, remaining stable at 27.9% of total loans

Josephine Koumettou -
A small decrease of €4 million was recorded in total non-performing loans (NPLs) at the end of February 2020, compared to the end of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus snacks everywhere you go

Andreas Nicolaides -
Holidays in Cyprus consist of various activities - watersports, hiking, bycicling touring, visiting museums, attractions and archaeological sites - and as a result you...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs & orzo (kritharaki)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 240gr. lean beef mince 1 medium carrot, grated 1 big egg white 1/4 of a cup whole grain bread crumb 1/4 tsp oragano 1/4 tsp pepper 1/8 tsp salt 2 tsps...
Read more
Local Food

Tahini Dip

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 4 tbsp tahini paste 2 cloves garlic, crushed with salt Juice of 2 lemons 4 tbsp olive oil Cold water to thin Chopped parsley for garnish Preparation: Combine all the...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional ravioli with mint pesto

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 2 cups village flour ½ tsp salt 2/3 cup water For the filling: 2 cups diced halloumi 1 tsp dry mint 1 egg, lightly beat For the mint pesto: 1...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Hundreds of firefighters battle central Portugal blaze

Josephine Koumettou -
More than 700 firefighters on Sunday battled a wildfire sweeping across a part of central Portugal, with strong winds complicating efforts to tackle the...
Read more
World

Britain defends Spanish quarantine move; travellers react with anger and worry-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday stood by his government's abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain,...
Read more
World

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

Josephine Koumettou -
One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said. Footage posted...
Read more
World

Greece to require negative coronavirus test for entry from Bulgaria, Romania

Josephine Koumettou -
Visitors to Greece arriving by air from Bulgaria and Romania will need to provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus to gain entry,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros