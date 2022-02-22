Hunters protest against two photovoltaic parks

In an announcement the members of the movement Active Citizens – United Cypriot Hunters are inviting people into a mass protest on Saturday 26 February at 10.00 at GIOFYRKA area (road from Lysorama toward Analyontas.

The movement is against the establishment of two huge photovoltaic parks in the area noting that the stance of the Archbishopric that permitted their operation in its land is unacceptable. The members added that at the time when there are several other locations available, it is unacceptable to sacrifice our nature and our environment to the altar of money.

Being hunters, they noted, they are the biggest environmentalists and have to stop this kind of disaster before it is too late.