Hunters, fishermen to protest covid-19 curfews on Wednesday

Hunters and fishermen will protest outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Wednesday against the additional restrictive measures taken in Limassol and Paphos in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Specifically, they want to be exempted from the 11 pm to 5 am curfew that took effect last week in the two districts.

Both social groups argue that their forays start at daybreak, which at this time of year happens around 5.20 am.

Given that they have to be on the road to their destination well before dawn, the curfew until 5am effectively prevents them from hunting or fishing.

They also argue that they usually work either individually or in very small groups with whom they normally interact anyway.

Thousands of people have paid their hunting and fishing licences and cannot be deprived of their lawful rights without good cause, they also argue.

The protest, which falls on a national holiday as well, is scheduled at 5pm and organisers are asking for masks to be worn by everyone.

 

By Annie Charalambous
