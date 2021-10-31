NewsLocalHunters disappointed by lack of game on first outing

Hunters disappointed by lack of game on first outing

 

Thousand of hunters said they did not expect such lack of hare and partridge on the first outing of 2021, many noting that this might be the worst year yet.

This was particularly true of the Paphos district, where quite a few came back with no game.

Many argued that authorities should look towards increasing numbers, instead of just focusing on stricter license criteria, adding that hunting does incur a great cost.

Most did not use hunting dogs as many areas have been laced with poison over the past few months.

The Gaming Service was on duty to assist with the safety of hunters and stamp down on poaching.

By Constantinos Tsintas
