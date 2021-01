Early this morning, members of the Kelokedara Police Station went to Agios Nicolaos area of Paphos, following information that a driver had been trapped in his car.

Members of the Fire Service also went to the scene and assisted in getting the man out of the car as well as moving his car with safety.

The driver is a 66-year-old hunger, who is well and thanked the men of the Police and the Fire Service for the rescue.

(philenews)