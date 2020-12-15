News World Hungary limits gay adoption by redefining the family

Hungary limits gay adoption by redefining the family

Hungary amended the definition of family in its constitution on Tuesday (December 15) to allow an effective ban on adoption by same-sex couples, another win for the ruling conservatives but decried by one pro-LGBTQ group as “a dark day for human rights.”

The new Hungarian constitution defines family as “based on marriage and the parent-child relation. The mother is a woman, the father a man.” It also mandates that parents raise children in a conservative spirit.

Hungary has never allowed gay marriage but still recognizes civil unions. Adoption by gay and lesbian couples was possible until now if one partner applied as a single person.

The legislation passed on Tuesday follows the passing of a new law earlier this year banning gender change in personal documents and ideological battles over children’s books showing diversity positively.

The nationalist Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has worked to recast Hungary in a more conservative mould since winning a third successive landslide in 2018, and anti-gay verbal attacks and legislation have become common.

In recent years Orban, facing a unified opposition for the first time, has doubled down on propagating his increasingly conservative ideology.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleAustrian military dog sniffs out COVID-19

Top Stories

World

Hungary limits gay adoption by redefining the family

gavriella -
Hungary amended the definition of family in its constitution on Tuesday (December 15) to allow an effective ban on adoption by same-sex couples, another...
Read more
World

Austrian military dog sniffs out COVID-19

gavriella -
Fantasy, a Belgian shepherd dog working for the Austrian military has wowed her handlers with her accurate and fast identification of coronavirus samples taken...
Read more
Local

Yellow warning for severe weather conditions

gavriella -
The Cyprus Department of Meteorology has issued a warning of awareness level yellow for rainfall and thunderstorms. The warning is valid between 2000 today until...
Read more
World

First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

gavriella -
After a New York City intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Monday...
Read more
World

Turkey produces first armed unmanned marine vehicle prototype

gavriella -
A prototype of Turkey's first armed unmanned combat surface vehicle (AUSV), the first product of the ULAQ series is due to set sail later...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Austrian military dog sniffs out COVID-19

gavriella -
Fantasy, a Belgian shepherd dog working for the Austrian military has wowed her handlers with her accurate and fast identification of coronavirus samples taken...
Read more
World

First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

gavriella -
After a New York City intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Monday...
Read more
World

Turkey produces first armed unmanned marine vehicle prototype

gavriella -
A prototype of Turkey's first armed unmanned combat surface vehicle (AUSV), the first product of the ULAQ series is due to set sail later...
Read more
World

Putin congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. election victory

Annie Charalambous -
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, after Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros