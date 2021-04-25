Hundreds protest latest lockdown outside police headquarters

Hundreds of citizens marched to police headquarters in Nicosia this afternoon, protesting over the third lockdown, taking effect tomorrow for a period of two weeks.

They held banners and shouted slogans both against the latest restrictions as well as vaccinations. ‘Our children have had enough, they need to be free’, was one of the slogans.

Protesters then marched outside the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation building.

Police monitored the gathering discreetly and blocked off roads around police headquarters.