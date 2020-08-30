Hundreds protest Covid restrictions outside Presidential Palace

Hundreds of people in Cyprus, joining a Europe wide movement, protested outside the Presidential Palace late yesterday on the restrictions that have been imposed over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not wearing masks and without social distancing-the two basic characteristics of covid measures- people said they were opposed to government coronavirus decisions as a violation of their human rights.

‘We can’t take it anymore’, one placard said.

Protesters hang placards on the Presidential Palace gates. The event passed off without incident, with a strong police presence discreetly observing.