NewsLocalHundreds of health professionals have had booster jab

Hundreds of health professionals have had booster jab

A total of 475 individuals, who are 86 years old and over, were vaccinated on Wednesday island-wide, at walk-in vaccination centres, with the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Cyprus Health Ministry has announced.

Moreover, a total of 569 health workers of the private sector were vaccinated with the third dose at vaccination centres in all districts.

Vaccinations with the booster dose also continued at homes for the elders, for vulnerable groups of the population and employees of the State Health Services Organisation hospitals.

Meanwhile, a total of 1000 rapid tests were conducted on Wednesday at nine schools (4 in Nicosia district, 1 in Larnaca district, 2 in Famagusta district and 2 in Limassol district). According to the Health Ministry, out of the 1000 pupils, 3 tested positive to COVID-19.

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – Thursday, 23 September 2021; who is eligible
Next articleDrone footage captures lava’s destructive flow through La Palma

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros