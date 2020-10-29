Hundreds of checks for COVID-19 measures – less than 100 fines

Continuing the COVID-19 campaign, the police fined 65 citizens from all over Cyprus for not wearing their masks, while three people in Limassol and Paphos districts were fined for going out after the allowed time of 11 p.m.

According to a spokesman for the Police, 1814 checks were conducted and in addition to the 65 fines to citizens one establishment was also fined for violating the COVID-19 measures.

306 checks were conducted in Nicosia and 30 individuals were fined. In Limassol 140 checks were conducted and three individuals fined.

In Larnaca 382 checks were conducted and 15 individuals fined.

There were 134 checks in Paphos, with four citizens and one establishment fined, while in Famagusta seven people were fined out of 707 checks.

In the Morphou district, 145 checks were conducted and six people fined.

