Hundreds march to raise alarm over bleak future of Akamas pensinsula

Hundreds of environmentalists on Saturday marched in Nicosia to raise alarm over the bleak future of protected Akamas peninsula.

Holding placards saying “Save Akamas–Save Cyprus” the protesters shouted that the future of Akamas appears to be bleak due to the new forms of gradual destruction of the peninsula’s environment.

And that the fires and illegal intervention in areas of Natura 2000 are altering the region’s natural habitat.

The march, organized by the Ecologists Movement, took place from Eleftherias Square to the interior ministry, the European Union House, parliament and the town planning department.

Environmentalists say the fight to preserve the Akamas has never been between wildlife conservation and the well-being of local communities.

Rather it is a struggle against the interests of big landowners and the speculative aspirations of land developers, uncontrolled growth, and scattered construction.