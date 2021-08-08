Hundreds evacuated by boat from Greek island as flames reach shore

Hundreds were evacuated from an approaching wildfire on Friday (August 6) night as the blazes continued raging in Greece for a fourth day.

The coast guard evacuated 650 people by boat as wildfires burned through forestland in the northern part of the island of Evia near Athens.

Authorities struggled with 154 wildfires across the country on Friday with the biggest fronts still burning in the north of Athens, the island of Evia and areas in the Peloponnese including Mani, Messinia and ancient Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games.

As night approached, firefighters kept battling a continuous resurgence of blazes in the north of Athens which, fanned by strong winds, threatened to engulf the lake of Marathon and go up Mount Parnitha.

Greece, like much of the rest of Europe, has been grappling with extreme weather this summer. A week-long heatwave – its worst in 30 years – has sparked simultaneous wildfires in many parts of the country, burning homes and killing animals as flames tear through thousands of acres of land.