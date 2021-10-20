NewsLocalHuman resources shortage still a big problem for tourism industry

Human resources shortage still a big problem for tourism industry

Hotel Staff
Hotel Staff

The hotel and tourism industry at large is still confronted with a shortage of human resources, according to head of the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (ACTE) Chrysemeli Psylogeni.

In fact, Psylogeni also told the parliamentary committee dealing with tourism issues on Tuesday that shortage of human resources was and still is the sector’s number one problem.

And this despite recent amendments to the terms of employment of asylum seekers – something that was expected to solve or at least alleviate the holiday island’s  problem, according to Philenews.

Psylogeni also warned that if the problem is not addressed then visitors next year when tourism  prospects are more encouraging will be confronted with no service.

The prevailing problem was also discussed on Tuesday between the Minister of Labour and Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry representatives.

The problem is long-standing but exacerbated by the pandemic, especially in auxiliary professions in the hotel industry.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNIKOLAOU PRINTING WORKS – The Cyprus pioneer printers
Next articlePolice issue 22 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros