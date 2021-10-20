Human resources shortage still a big problem for tourism industry

The hotel and tourism industry at large is still confronted with a shortage of human resources, according to head of the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (ACTE) Chrysemeli Psylogeni.

In fact, Psylogeni also told the parliamentary committee dealing with tourism issues on Tuesday that shortage of human resources was and still is the sector’s number one problem.

And this despite recent amendments to the terms of employment of asylum seekers – something that was expected to solve or at least alleviate the holiday island’s problem, according to Philenews.

Psylogeni also warned that if the problem is not addressed then visitors next year when tourism prospects are more encouraging will be confronted with no service.

The prevailing problem was also discussed on Tuesday between the Minister of Labour and Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry representatives.

The problem is long-standing but exacerbated by the pandemic, especially in auxiliary professions in the hotel industry.