Huge support to campaign for five orphans

Thousands of people responded positively with unlimited love to the campaign to support the five orphan children of beloved teacher Maria Kitsiou who died last week.

The adventure of cancer patient from Paralimni, who was refused financial aid by the state so that she would be able to have an alternative kind of treatment that would have permitted her to live a bit longer, moved many people.

At the same time, her bravery and altruism to make her case public so that someone else might be saved, revealed the magnitude of her soul.

Her five children are now orphan. Four of them are minors and the older daughter is a student.

Phileleftheros has supported the campaign from the very beginning continuing to project it and appealing to everyone.

Those wishing to help can deposit money to:

Hellenic Bank Account

In the name of Kitsiou Milia and/or Kitsiou Iliana

Account number: 471-10-913357-01

IBAN: CY49005004710004711091335701

(philenews)