News Local Huge rehabilitation center and hospital to be built in Engomi

Huge rehabilitation center and hospital to be built in Engomi

A huge center of rehabilitation and hospital care is scheduled to be built in Engomi area through private investment.

As Zacharias Kyriakou, Mayor of Engomi, told philenews, private investors have expressed  interest in establishing a big hospital unit in plots of land belonging to the Archbishopric, located west of the International State Fair and specifically opposite the Cyprus Sports Association.

From a first point of view, the municipality sees the proposal positively but is waiting for the environmental studies to be completed before saying the final yes.

According to the plans, the building will include medical practices, operating theaters, waiting rooms, intensive care units, first aid section, patients’ wards, physiotherapy centers, endoscopy section, dialysis section, and many others.

By gavriella
