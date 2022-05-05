Huge problems to find parking place at Nicosia General Hospital

NewsLocalHuge problems to find parking place at Nicosia General Hospital

Demetris Lamprianides, spokesman of the Patients Association, said that it is a huge problem for a seriously ill patient or for a person with serious problems to get into the Nicosia Hospital since, on the one hand, the parking places are far away from the entrance and on the other hand, it has been said that cars transporting people who cannot walk cannot approach the building’s entrance.

He also said that there are no sufficient parking places and many patients are forced to park illegally and in dangerous places, preventing traffic.

He added that following two letters by the Association, a meeting took place and certain things have been agreed, but unfortunately nothing has changed.

By gavriella
