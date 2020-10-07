Huge fire raging between Tremithousa-Tala

A huge fire is raging in the area of Tremithousa-Tala, in the Paphos District, according to the fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis. In statements to CNA, Kettis said that the fire broke out at 12:56 and has been burning dry weeds and vegetation.

Ground forces, community units, a number of volunteers but also aerial firefighting resources like two helicopters of the Fire Service and two aircraft of the Forest Department have been mobilized to put the fire out.

The Civil Defense has also been called in case nearby houses need to be evacuated.

The causes of the fire will be investigated at a later stage, philenews reported.