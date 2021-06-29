Huge fire out of control in Paphos once again

Once again the Fire Service of Paphos is on the alert, two days after the nightmarish situation in Tala. Approximately 30 minutes ago, a fire broke out in an area near Akoursos in Pegeia and it is raging out of control threatening a forest area and properties of residents.

Fire engines of the Fire Service, of the Forestry Department, of the Civil Defense and of the Paphos District Administration are already at the scene together with helicopters and planes.

This time the Forestry Department is coordinating the effort, given that the fire is very near a forest area which according to law is under the jurisdiction f the Forestry Department.

For the time being the fire is burning wild vegetation and dry weekds while huge efforts are taking place to prevent it from expanding into the forest.