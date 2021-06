A huge fire broke out in an inhabited area in Tala. The fire is out of control at Leptos Kamares Villages and is threatening villas and houses.

According to the Fire Service, IKAROS 2 plan has been activated, with two air means, two rented helicopters and three aircraft of the Forestry Department.

The Police and the Civil Defense are evacuating homes.

A number of houses have suffered damages while Fire Engines from Larnaca and Nicosia are on the way to assist.