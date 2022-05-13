Huge distinction for Lefkara village

Lefkara village has been awarded by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the 40 best tourism villages, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said.

The Minister attended a Cypriot brunch offered by Lefkara village and Larnaca Tourism Board on the occasion of the village’s distinction.

In his statement Savvas Perdios congratulated the Mayor and Municipal Council of Lefkara and said that the village is not only known about its embroidery but has a different authenticity and innovative businesses. He said the Deputy Tourism Ministry had asked the Larnaca Tourism Board to help the Mayor and the Council to fill an application for the WTO competition and the result exceeded expectations since Lefkara was awarded as one of the 40 best tourism villages in the world.

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO recognizes villages which are an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination with recognized cultural and natural assets that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental.