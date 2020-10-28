News Local Huge 8500 euro fine for unmarked tobacco products

Huge 8500 euro fine for unmarked tobacco products

 

A twenty nine year old was fined 8 and a half thousand euro for unmarked tobacco products that were discovered by police at his mini market in Limassol.

21 cartons of unmarked smoke and 12 cartons of cigarettes were found at the second of his mini-markets, following a search in the first one, in which nothing suspect was discovered.

In addition, shisha products were found in the man’s car.

He was arrested and taken to the Limassol police station. where he paid the 8500 thousand euro fine to the customs department and was released.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleAnkara provocatively announces Varosha works, as Turkish minister illegally visits

Top Stories

Local

Huge 8500 euro fine for unmarked tobacco products

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A twenty nine year old was fined 8 and a half thousand euro for unmarked tobacco products that were discovered by police at his...
Read more
Local

Ankara provocatively announces Varosha works, as Turkish minister illegally visits

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkey's Environment and Urban Planning minister Murat Kurum, illegally visited the fenced off city of Famagusta, accompanied by a delegation, the latest in a...
Read more
World

Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Germany and France were preparing to announce restrictions approaching the level of last spring’s blanket lockdowns, as COVID deaths across Europe rose almost 40%...
Read more
Local

Rain arrives over the weekend. but temperatures much higher than seasonal average

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A warm air current is still affecting the area, but showers and possibly storms are expected on Saturday, with temperatures dropping slightly, but remaining...
Read more
Local

Digital Policy ministry ready for distance learning if lockdown imposed

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Digital Policy ministry assured it was ready on the technical side to organise distance learning, if a total lockdown was imposed over the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Ankara provocatively announces Varosha works, as Turkish minister illegally visits

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkey's Environment and Urban Planning minister Murat Kurum, illegally visited the fenced off city of Famagusta, accompanied by a delegation, the latest in a...
Read more
Local

Rain arrives over the weekend. but temperatures much higher than seasonal average

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A warm air current is still affecting the area, but showers and possibly storms are expected on Saturday, with temperatures dropping slightly, but remaining...
Read more
Local

Digital Policy ministry ready for distance learning if lockdown imposed

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Digital Policy ministry assured it was ready on the technical side to organise distance learning, if a total lockdown was imposed over the...
Read more
Local

French Embassy express regret over inappropriate behaviour outside its offices, thanks police

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Τhe French Embassy expressed regret over the taking down and destruction of the country's flag outside its offices in Nicosia and a series of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros