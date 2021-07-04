How you can help those affected by the fires (contact numbers and areas)

The government has set up a Coordination Centre manned by the Civil Defence, where people can call in and visit to offer any voluntary assistance and supplies.

Authorities organised the centre following massive interest by both citizens and organised groups to assist and support the fire-stricken and those in the front line of the fire fighting effort, in any way possible.

The Coordination Centre is operating at Skarinou, at the Environmental Information Centre.

The numbers to call are: 24322020, 99409881, 99610196, 22403457

For any supplies to those affected, the public can contact or visit the Skarinou Coordination Centre at Ayiou Louka 7731.