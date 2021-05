Event by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Baker Tilly

This webinar will provide a forum to discuss with corporate consulting and restructuring experts on the financial and other constraints faced by businesses currently and the restructuring options available to them.

Insights will include but are not limited to:

Immediate relief solutions

Partial debt restructuring

Corporate

Reorganization

Examinership

When Thursday, May 13 at 4pm

Where Online

