How to report side-effects of the vaccines

NewsLocalHow to report side-effects of the vaccines

The Pharmaceutical Services of the Health Ministry participate in the sixth annual information campaign in the social media #MedSafetyWeek, aiming to strengthen the importance of reporting suspicious side-effects after vaccination.

It is reminded that any unwanted side effects can be reported with the submission of the Yellow Card in one of the following ways:

  1. Electronically through the website of the Pharmaceutical Services  www.moh.gov.cy/phs and directly at www.kitrinikarta.gov.cy

2. May send a printed form through fax (22-608669) or through mail at Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Trials Sector, Pharmaceutical Services (15 Polyfimou Street, Strovolos 2033)

According to an announcement of the Health Ministry, the campaign #MedSafetyWeek, which is taking place from 1st until the 7th of November 2021, is focusing on vaccinations.

