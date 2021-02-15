How the police got the water cannon

The Riot Control Vehicle of the police cost 424,390 euros, according to data from the eProcurement website of the Treasury-Public Procurement Directorate (https://www.eprocurement.gov.cy/).

A relevant search on the website provided that the competition notice was published on 10 January 2019, with reference number 13.25.002.007 and referred to the supply of a Riot Control vehicle as well as training for its use and maintenance.

According to the Contract award notice, the Israeli Company BEIT ALFA TECHNOLOGIES won the competition for the amount of 424,390. The same document noted that in total three tenders had been received.

Greece had purchased a similar vehicle from a company in Israel for the amount of 350,000 euros.

(philenews)