House Speaker: Not even half of our missing persons have been found

Forty-six years after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus and despite the efforts made by the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) it has not been possible to establish the fate of not even half of the missing persons, mainly due to the stance of Turkey, Cyprus House President Adamos Adamou has said.

Speaking on Friday before the House plenary, Adamou referred to October 29th which has been set by the House of Representatives as the Missing Persons Day, and expressed once again the parliament’s support to the families of missing persons and its insistence on the establishment of their fate, calling on Turkey to contribute to the settlement of this humanitarian problem.

Meanwhile, the House plenary also observed on the occasion of the Oxi day, celebrated on October 28th, a one minute silence for all those who lost their lives fighting fascism.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

