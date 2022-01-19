House Speaker: New European Parliament President a friend of Cyprus

New European Parliament President is a worthy politician and a friend of Cyprus, said the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou in social media posts from Strasbourg, where she attended the election of the new leader of the body as well as the memorial service for late President David Sassoli.

Demetriou posted photos in which she congratulates the Maltese politician, who also hails from the European Peoples Party and wrote that after Metsola’s election “a very worthy politician and friend of Cyprus is leading Europe.”

“During her speech immediately after her election she made an important reference to Cyprus, underlining that Europe will never be whole while Cyprus remains divided,” Demetriou added, wishing the new President an auspicious start and success in the common goal to unite Europe.

On Monday, the President of the House of Representatives also took part in a memorial event for the late European Parliament President David Sassoli and signed the Parliament’s book of condolences. She also had meetings with European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and DISY MEP Loucas Fourlas.

In a statement on the passing of David Sassoli, Demetriou pointed out that the entirety of Europe’s leadership was in Strasbourg to honour the memory of a great European politician that left an important legacy through his faith in rule of law, democracy and human rights.

Demetriou also pointed out how important his stance was in dealing with the pandemic and how that shows that EU institutions need to remain close to citizens.

Regarding Metsola’s candidacy, Demetriou had said on Monday that the Maltese politician has a lot to offer and would strengthen equality in representation.