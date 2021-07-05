House Speaker convenes three committees to make decisions on huge fire

House Speaker Annita Demetriou convened a joint meeting of three parliamentary committees to make decisions about the fire that has affected the districts of Nicosia and Larnaca.

The President of the House of Representatives sent the relevant letter to the parliamentary committees of Interior, Agriculture, and Environment. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

In her letter Annita Demetriou stressed the need to make decisions at all level about the persons affected by the fire.

Her target is the as quick as possible restoration of professional establishments and livestock farms that have been destroyed by the fire as well as the accommodation of citizens who lost their homes.