House Speaker calls for support for state hospitals and services

The need to support public hospitals and services offered for the best possible medical care to the people is now necessary more than ever, said on Thursday President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou.

Speaking after a visit to the Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, Demetriou said that “during this difficult time like the one we are going through now, the need to support public hospitals and services offered for the best possible medical care to citizens is more imperative than ever.”

In her remarks, she said she was really impressed with the standard of services offered at the hospital.

Demetriou said she will forward a letter to the Minister of Health to “further support what needs to be done as the hospital is dealing with children who require the best possible care, as it befits a modern, European state.”

Asked if her visit to Makareio Hospital is a practical show of support to pediatricians who have received threats regarding the vaccination of children from 12 onwards, the Speaker of Parliament answered in the affirmative, noting that “we need to support our doctors, our scientists so that everyone, with collective responsibility, can face the great challenge.”

She also wished the pandemic will end soon so we can return to our normalcy.

“Therefore, we need to coordinate efforts and to convey the right messages to the people that it is a matter of both personal and collective responsibility”, she added.