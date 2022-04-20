House President visits Ukrainian refugee camps in Poland

House President Annita Demetriou on Wednesday visits Ukrainian refugee reception areas in Poland where she is participating at a meeting of women presidents of EU parliaments.

Elzbieta Witek, president of the Polish parliament, had extended the invitation to her Cypriot counterpart.

Almost five million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February with the vast majority entering neighbouring nations to the west of the country.

Poland has received more refugees from Ukraine than all other European countries combined.